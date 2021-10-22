Road users are being advised by National Highways to plan ahead if using the M27 between junction 9 and 11 with ‘deep reconstruction of the carriageway’ set to take place.

The eastbound M27 will be closed between junctions 9 and 11 from 9pm on Friday October 29 until 6am on Monday November 1 to allow for rescheduled work to take place that was cancelled earlier this month due to bad weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M27 motorway traffic queue between Fareham and Portsmouth Picture: Paul Jacobs (142959-1)

Traffic travelling eastbound should leave the M27 at junction 9 and take the third exit at the roundabout onto the A27 towards Fareham. Drivers should continue on the eastbound A27 and re-join the M27 at junction 11.

Signed diversions will be in place.

‘Congestion is expected, so drivers are advised to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journeys,’ National Highways said in a statement.

SEE ALSO: Road closed after discovery of device

Junction 9 will remain open and shoppers can get to Whiteley as usual.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron