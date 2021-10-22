Motorists warned ahead of M27 weekend closure for 'deep reconstruction of carriageway'
MOTORISTS have been warned ahead of a weekend closure of the M27.
Road users are being advised by National Highways to plan ahead if using the M27 between junction 9 and 11 with ‘deep reconstruction of the carriageway’ set to take place.
The eastbound M27 will be closed between junctions 9 and 11 from 9pm on Friday October 29 until 6am on Monday November 1 to allow for rescheduled work to take place that was cancelled earlier this month due to bad weather.
Traffic travelling eastbound should leave the M27 at junction 9 and take the third exit at the roundabout onto the A27 towards Fareham. Drivers should continue on the eastbound A27 and re-join the M27 at junction 11.
Signed diversions will be in place.
‘Congestion is expected, so drivers are advised to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journeys,’ National Highways said in a statement.
Junction 9 will remain open and shoppers can get to Whiteley as usual.