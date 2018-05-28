MP gives award to Southsea restaurant

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH South MP Stephen Morgan has presented an award to a restaurant in Southsea.

Haldi, a south Asian restaurant based in Albert Road, won ‘highly commended’ recognition in the Tiffin Cup 2018 as part of the Festival of Curry at the House of Commons.

The competition, which has been running since 2006, aims to highlight the quality of south Asian food in the country, as well as raise money for charity.

Mr Morgan said: ‘I was pleased Haldi in the heart of my constituency took part in this year’s Tiffin Cup competition and absolutely delighted they have won a highly commended award.

‘Our city has a rich array of excellent restaurants and this prestigious recognition is very well deserved for a Portsmouth great.

‘It was a pleasure to visit the restaurant and present the team with their certificate and celebrate their fantastic achievement.

‘Haldi is a must visit on Albert Road.’