MP pleased with new ban on ivory sales

MP Suella Fernandes has welcomed the news that ivory sales will be clamped down by government.

After environmental secretary Michael Gove confirmed that the UK would be enforcing a ban on ivory sales, the Fareham MP has said that animal welfare must continue to be a priority.

She said: ‘This announcement confirms that this Conservative government will make every effort to halt the heart-breaking decline in Africa’s elephant population in recent years.

‘‘We need to leave our planet in a better state for the next generation, with stronger protections for animal welfare, but also cleaner air, greener spaces and tougher action on plastic waste.’

CEO of Tusk Trust, Charlie Mayhew MBE, said: ‘The ban will ensure there is no value for modern day ivory and the tusks of recently poached elephants cannot enter the UK market.

‘We welcome the fact that ministers are sending such a clear message to the world that the illegal wildlife trade will not be tolerated.’