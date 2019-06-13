MP praises work of NCI Gosport volunteers keeping Portsmouth Harbour and Solent safe

The eagle eyes of volunteer watchguards at a coastwatch site in Gosport have been praised by the town’s MP for their hard work and dedication.

NCI Gosport looks over Portsmouth Harbour, maintaining a close eye on the harbour and surrounding Solent waters to help keep people safe.

This year, the crew has recorded 11 incidents.

The coastwatch crew there was visited by Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage, in light of the upcoming sale of Fort Blockhouse – the watchtower’s current landlord.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘It’s always a pleasure to visit the NCI Gosport team.

‘They provide a vital service to our local community keeping people safer on one of the busiest stretches of water in the country.’

To find out more see www.nci.org.uk/gosport