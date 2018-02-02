Much-loved Hayling Ferry supporter reaches Celebrity Big Brother Final

Have your say

HE is known locally for championing the return of the much-loved Hayling Ferry.

But residents have turned the tables and pledged their support for ballet legend Wayne Sleep as he gets set to compete in Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother Final tonight.

Mr Sleep – who cut the ribbon at the ferry’s 2016 revival ceremony, and again at its one-year anniversary – entered the Big Brother house on January 5.

He was introduced alongside seven other men – including Boyzone’s Shane Lynch and ex-footballer John Barnes – in a bid to stir things up among the reality series’ previously all-female roster.

As the 69-year-old now battles it to be crowned king of the house, Hayling Ferry skipper Colin Hill said the island is behind him.

Mr Hill said: ‘It would be fantastic to see Wayne win.

‘As we’ve revived our service, it’s great to have had a celebrity, household name like Wayne involved – it’s given people a focal point.

‘Wayne is a really nice bloke – he’s always full of beans – and all of us at the ferry and on Hayling would love to see him win the show.’

As Celebrity Big Brother concludes tonight, Mr Sleep will be up against Ann Widdecombe, Jess Impiazzi, Courtney Act / Shane Jenek and Shane Lynch.

The Celebrity Big Brother Final will air at 9pm on Channel 5.