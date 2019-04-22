Have your say

A MUCH-LOVED lollipop lady who guided two generations of schoolchildren safely across the road will be remembered at a special service tomorrow afternoon.

Family and friends will unite at St Wilfrid’s Church in Cowplain at 1pm to pay tribute to Iris Peters, who died aged 92 on April 1.

The mum-of-four shepherded learners at Padnell Junior School across the road for 20 years before retiring in 1993.

She later returned to the site to help teach children to read.

Her children have described her as someone who ‘enjoyed life to the full’ who will ‘always be loved and missed by all’.

They said anybody who knew Iris is welcome to attend the service tomorrow.