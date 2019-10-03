Mum-of-four who feels 'imprisoned' in nightmare flat calls for Vivid Homes to take action

A LEAKING toilet, smelly drains and uneven concrete floors are just a handful of the problems faced by a family.

Mum-of-four Paige Bailey is fed up with poor maintenance on the Renown Gardens flat which she lives in with three of her children, and wants Vivid Homes to do something about it.

The 26-year-old has lived in the second-floor flat in Wecock Farm for three and a half years, with reported issues including a front door which her young children can open and a toilet which leaks on the bathroom floor.

She said: ‘I’m having to keep going in there and cleaning it up and now there’s mould growing in there.

‘The whole building has a problem with the washing machine, you can smell it coming into the stairwell.

‘It’s just becoming a joke now. I’m getting fed up because everyone’s saying this place isn’t suitable for me and the kids.’

Paige is also concerned about the windows which do not lock, as her children can open them and could fit their entire bodies through.

Claiming she has struggled to contact Vivid, Paige said: ‘It feels like I’m imprisoned in this home and I can’t get out. It’s become a nightmare.

‘I’m only trying to get my flat sorted so it’s suitable for me and the kids.’

The current two-bedroom flat sees Paige sharing with her seven-month-old, and the other room occupied by sons aged two and four.

Paige wants to turn the currently unused dining room area into a third bedroom so there would be more space, but hasn’t heard whether this is possible.

Justin Crittall, head of repairs and innovation at Vivid, said: ‘We’re sorry that Paige has some ongoing concerns regarding maintenance of her property and we’re contacting her to arrange a visit from one of our repairs supervisors as soon as possible to discuss these.

Mr Crittall added: ‘The contractor is agreeing a time with Paige to carry out the necessary floor levelling work. With regard to drainage issues, our contractor last visited the property in March 2019 and no ongoing issues have been reported to us, but we’ll be able to discuss any issues when our supervisor visits the property.’

