Mums who met through supportive Facebook group host charity coffee morning across the UK

MUMS across the UK united for simultaneous charity coffee mornings after making friends through a supportive Facebook community.

Mums Unite, set up by Gosport mum Tuesday McEwan, organised its first coffee morning which saw mums meeting up in Gosport, Portsmouth, London and as far as Wales.

Mums Unite held their first coffee morning across the UK on Friday, November 8. The Mums Unite group in Gosport held their coffee morning at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Elson, raising money for Pregnancy Sickness Support.''Pictured is: (l-r) Naomi Taylor-Davis, Mums Unite assistant for the Gosport group with founder of Mums Unite Tuesday McEwan.''Picture: Sarah Standing (081119-1414)

It all started when a member mentioned Macmillan coffee mornings, and the groups decided to choose causes they cared about like Pregnancy Sickness Support, RSPCA, SANDS and The Miscarriage Association.

The Gosport event was organised by Tuesday and admin Naomi Taylor-Davis, and held at St Thomas Church in Elson from 11am to 1pm today , in support of Pregnancy Sickness Support as this is a charity close to Tuesday’s heart.

Mum-of-two Tara Hall from Fareham went along with her mum Maria Richardson, as they had both experienced extreme pregnancy sickness and wanted to support the cause.

The coffee morning featured a raffle, home made treats and plenty of toys to play with, and saw some regular members mingling with new faces.

Mums Unite held their first coffee morning across the UK on Friday, November 8. The Mums Unite group in Gosport held their coffee morning at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Elson, raising money for Pregnancy Sickness Support.''Pictured is: (left) Tara Hall (36) from Fareham, with her daughter Faith Hickmott (1) and mum Maria Richardson (59) also from Fareham.''Picture: Sarah Standing (081119-1397)

Now standing at more than 1,700 members, Mums Unite has grown massively since it started in May and sees mums share questions, ideas and support.

READ MORE: From Facebook groups to community centres: how the idea of community has evolved in recent years

Tuesday said: ‘It’s had a few dramas but as a whole it’s going really well. A lot of the mums are saying how much it’s helping them.’

Outside-in Food Court in Southsea hosted the Portsmouth group, which was raising funds for the RSPCA from 10am to midday.

Mums Unite Portsmouth coffee morning for the RSPCA''Mums Unite Portsmouth held a coffee morning at Outside-In Food Court, Middle Street, Southsea to support for the RSPCA. Picture: Belinda Dickins

Baked goods, preloved items and a craft session to make animal masks featured at this event, with mums and children spending some quality time with Mums Unite friends and Parenting Network supporting the event.

Event organiser Juliette Gosselin, who is an admin on the group, said: ‘A lot of mum groups are really cliquey and it’s hard to be integrated.

‘It is support to know other mums are going through the same. I have unconditional support from my husband but it’s different to hear it from other mums.’

Mum Jade Morris said: ‘It’s good if you have any questions, it’s like a massive community of mums, it’s amazing.’