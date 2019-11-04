Muse to release live album with songs recorded at the Pyramids Centre in Portsmouth

Have your say

THEIR latest summer of touring saw them play at the London Stadium, the O2 Arena, the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and a packed out beach in Lisbon, Portugal.

But soon fans of rockers Muse will be able to relive some of the band’s earliest days – including a packed out show they played in Portsmouth.

Muse frontman, Matt Bellamy, as the band performed at the Pyramids Centre in Southsea on May 29, 2000. Recordings from the gig will be released as part of a deluxe collector's box set chronicling the band's breakthrough. Picture: Paul Jacobs

Muse’s gig at the Pyramids Centre in Southsea on May 29, 2000 will feature in a box set celebrating 20 years since their debut album, Showbiz.

The band fronted by guitarist and lead singer Matt Bellamy played the record in front of more than 1,000 fans that night and recorded the show.

Now six songs they played in the city will make up the first half of a 12-track CD immortalising Muse’s live tour of Showbiz.

The disk, to be released on December 6, will accompany eight other CDs and four vinyls in a deluxe set chronicling the band's breakthrough.

Uno, Cave, Muscle Museum, Falling Down, Fillip and Do We Need This are the songs played in Portsmouth set to feature in the collection.

It will also feature a 48-page book with Muse interviews, old demos, their hit 2001 album Origins of Symmetry and posters and set lists.

Muse's show at the Pyramids Centre in 2000 was opened by Coldplay and a number of huge acts have played the venue since, including Lily Allen, Razorlight, Arctic Monkeys, Radiohead and Supergrass.

The collection, Origin of Muse, is available to pre order for £124.99.