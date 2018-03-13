Museum achieves sign language accolade to bring exhibits to life

A VICTORIAN brickworks has become the first museum in the south-east to become sign language friendly.

The Brickworks Museum in Bursledon has gained Makaton Friendly status with staff learning signs for the words ‘museum’, ‘Victorian’ and ‘brick’, among others, in order to bring the exhibits and attractions of the site to life for the public.

Regional Makaton Tutors Ros Keeble, who supported the team in their training, said: ‘The enthusiasm for and engagement with the Makaton Programme by the staff and volunteers has left me in little doubt that Makaton Users visiting the museum are sure of a warm welcome.’

Makaton is a language programme that uses hand signs and picture symbols to ease communication for those with special educational needs and communication difficulties.

The training was funded by the South East Museums’ Development Programme and the museum reopens for the summer season on April 4.