Musician and broadcaster Jools Holland joins Portsmouth Guildhall Trust

THE Guildhall Trust has announced that composer, pianist, bandleader and broadcaster, Jools Holland will join as a patron and advocate for the Renaissance of Portsmouth Guildhall.

Jools is a regular performer at Portsmouth Guildhall and is keen to support the trust’s vision to become one of leading cultural organisations in the country.

Jools said: 'I have played at Portsmouth Guildhall with my Rhythm & Blues Orchestra for many years and am delighted to be returning in 2019.

‘I know the venue very well and can see the potential this redevelopment, the Renaissance project, will bring. For a building like this to become sustainable and attract top musical talent it needs investment.’