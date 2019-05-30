Mystery continues to surround identity of elderly woman found in the sea off Portchester

THE IDENTITY of an elderly woman, whose body was found in the sea off Portchester, currently remains a mystery.

Hampshire police said officers were called yesterday at 11.16am to the Wicor Recreation Ground in Cranleigh Road, after the discovery of an elderly woman’s body in the sea.

It was confirmed by police that there was no update on the situation today.

A spokesman said: ‘The body, which was spotted by a dog walker, has been recovered and we are trying to identify the woman.

‘The death is not believed to be suspicious and we are working to establish the exact circumstances.’

Anyone with concerns about someone can call 101 quoting 44190184204.

