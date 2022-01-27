A Hampshire man has won more than £120,000 in the Euromillions

Known only as Mr P, he bagged a cool £126,850.30 after matching the five main numbers in the Euromillions draw on December 17, and plans to use the winnings for a house deposit.

Mr P, who played a lucky dip via the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on the National Lottery’s range of games joining Mrs J, also from the area, who won £300,000 on an instant win game a few weeks ago.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, said: ‘Huge congratulations to Mr P for winning this fantastic prize - Hampshire must be a lucky place to live.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players can buy tickets in retail outlets, play online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app like Mr. P. Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is automatically checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of the National Lottery’s draw-based games including Euromillions, Lotto, Set For Life and Thunderball. Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online instant win games.

SEE ALSO: Chemo comfort bags delivered to QA Hospital

By playing any National Lottery game, players generate more than £30m each week for National Lottery-funded projects. This money helps support everything from the local charity making a difference where you live through to helping our nation’s athletes win Olympic and Paralympic gold medals. To date, over £45bn has been raised and distributed to National Lottery good causes through more than 660,000 individual grants.

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £1.2Bbn is being used by charities and organisations affected by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which includes over £600m in funding support from the National Lottery Community Fund which is being used to help groups best placed to support people and communities through the crisis.

Visit national-lottery.co.uk.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron