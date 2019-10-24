Mystery surrounds death of woman on M27 after car crash

Have your say

MYSTERY surrounds the death of an elderly woman who died after her car crashed into a tree off the M27 yesterday morning.

The female driver, a 90-year-old from Dorset, was pronounced dead at the scene after her blue Honda Jazz careered off the eastbound slipway at Cadnam around 11.30am.

The M27 eastbound slipway at junction 1

The slipway was closed off as police investigated the crash, with officers still looking into the circumstances of the collision.

The authority has urged people to come forward who may have seen the car prior to the incident.

The unnamed woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

‘We’re appealing for witnesses following a collision,’ a police spokesman said.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact 101, quoting 44190379830, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

