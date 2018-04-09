National recognition for student campaign

STUDENTS campaigning for everyone to feel welcomed in their own community could win a national award for their efforts.

Students from Bay House School and Sixth Form in Gosport have been running a campaign called Feel Accepted, a campaign that aims to raise acceptance of social choices and tolerance of minority groups.

Now, the team of Alex Wallsgrove, Evie Cawte, Holly Taggatz-Buckland and Herbie Tyldesley have been selected as national finalists of Unite US, a scheme run by the Transformation Trust.

If the team wins the award, the students will be going on a study tour to Washington DC later this year.

Alex Wallsgrove said: ‘We are so grateful for the Transformation Trust’s help in making Gosport a better place by organising for campaigning experts and a panel of judges to offer us advice on our campaign.

‘Looking forward, we hope to see more businesses sign our pledge and hopefully meet with people from across the community.’