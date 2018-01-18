Naval officers volunteer at shelter

NAVAL officers volunteered at an animal shelter to help out the team with cleaning and maintenance.

Six trainees from the System Engineering Management Course at HMS Collingwood spent time at RSPCA Stubbington Ark Animal Shelter cleaning storerooms, animal pods and reorganising the towel and sheets rooms to ensure a high level of hygiene.

Animal Centre Manager Stephanie Cziczo said: ‘The guys were fantastic and the animal care team were so glad to have them here.

‘They walked six dogs from B block and saved one staff member two hours of walking, so that she was able to do more training with the dogs that need it.

‘Their help with the blanket shed was also much appreciated as we have issues with rats building nests in that shed, so getting the blankets, sheets and towels organised neatly helps us to gather them more quickly and keep them off the floor and away from the rats.’

The Stubbington Ark rescues domestic and exotic pets, farm animals and wildlife.