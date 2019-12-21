Nearly £3,000 raised for the Fire Fighters Charity in daring 7.5km swim from Hayling Island to Emsworth

THOUSANDS of pounds were raised for the Fire Fighters Charity by a group of 13 daring swimmers who took on their second annual challenge.

A cheque was presented to regional fundraiser Kerry James on behalf of the Fire Fighters Charity last week following the efforts of the Coalie Crawlers earlier this year.

Coalie Crawlers took on a 7.5km swim from Hayling Island to Emsworth to raise thousands for the Fire Fighters Charity

The group of 13 swimmers took part in a 7.5km open water swim from Hayling Island Lifeboat Station down the estuary into Emsworth slipway next to Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club.

It is the second year for this swim which was organised and coordinated by Peter McIntyre, landlord of the Coal Exchange in Emsworth, and Mike Reed, however, the 13 swimmers could not have done this challenge without the safety boats and kayakers all of whom gave up their time voluntarily.

On the day it was warm and sunny but the strong wind made for challenging conditions for swimmers and kayakers who had to navigate and battle through chop and waves.

The Coalie Crawlers were not to be deterred though and dug deep to the end where they were greeted by a huge crowd of supporters, including Emsworth firefighters, local residents and visitors.

Peter’s wife, Dawn, presented each swimmer with a medal and the fundraising continued throughout the afternoon and evening at the Coal Exchange with a barbecue, live music by local band Red Sky and a raffle.

Peter said: ‘There was a real community involvement with everything; the food was donated by Bookers, music by local band Red Sky and prizes were donated by local businesses.’

The whole event raised £2,866 which the group presented to Kerry on Friday, December 13.

She said: ‘A huge thank you to everyone involved in making the second year of the charity such a success. The money raised will make such a difference to those in the fire community that need our help with mental, physical or social being needs.’

This charity swim proved once again a big success and the next one will be early September 2020.