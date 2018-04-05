Neighbours celebrate after scooping £1,000 each on lottery

FIVE neighbours are toasting their luck after winning £1,000 each on the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The residents of Osborne Road, Warsash, who all play with the postcode SO31 9GH, landed the Daily Prize today.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Judie McCourt, offered her congratulations.

She said: ‘Well done to all our winners in Warsash! I love to see neighbours win together and I hope they have a brilliant time spending their prize.’

At least 32 per cent of ticket sales goes to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £291m to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

Blue Marine Foundation is one charity close to the winners that players have helped to support.

The group was awarded £20,000 last year to restore native oyster beds to the Solent, helping to improve water quality and the overall health of the ecosystem.

See postcodelottery.co.uk