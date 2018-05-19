Neighbours enjoy huge royal wedding street party in Farlington

DOZENS of families, friends and loved ones united for one of the biggest royal wedding parties in the city today.

Woodfield Avenue in Farlington, Portsmouth, was closed off and transformed as neighbours of all ages enjoyed an afternoon in the sunshine.

A view of Woodfield Avenue during the party

Kick-starting at 2pm, the fixture followed a lavish midday ceremony in Windsor – which after months of anticipation saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, tie the knot in front of millions watching across the world.

In Farlington the wedding fever was just as strong, as barbecues, bubbly and an array of stalls and games showcased the district’s avid community spirit.

Out enjoying the activities were George and Victoria Brunning, along with their parents and two-year-old son, Hugo.

Mr Brunning, 30, said: ‘We watched the wedding inside then everybody came out on to the street straight after – it was absolutely transformed within about 15 minutes.

‘We haven’t lived in the area that long but this is amazing and shows a real sense of community.

‘It’s been a lovely day and it’s great to meet all our neighbours in such a colourful and informal way.’

Also revelling among the food and fun on offer was seven-year-old Jasmine Brookwell, along with her mum, Charlotte, and her auntie, Sarah.

Speaking to The News not long after the royal couple became husband and wife, Jasmine said: ‘It’s really nice being able to spend time with my family like this.

‘So many people are gathering around to celebrate the royal wedding and I’m really excited for the happy couple.’

Ann Allen, who has lived in Woodfield Avenue for 39 years, described the occasion as ‘lovely’.

The 71-year-old said: ‘It’s wonderful to see so many people come together in this way – there can’t be many parties in Portsmouth as big as this one today.

‘I’ve been celebrating with people I’ve known over the years and even got introduced to some new faces as well. It really has been lovely.’

Even earning a visit from the mayor of Portsmouth – who judged the party’s own bake-off competition – the occasion was the brainchild of Lisa Alderton.

The 34-year-old said: ‘Lots of people on the street don’t know each other and I thought it would be fantastic to get everyone involved – the older community and the younger community too.

‘I’m really impressed and I’m really proud of the whole street for how brilliant they’ve made this.’

Having watched the royal wedding before speeding out of her front door to get the party started, Ms Alderton added: ‘The ceremony was absolutely stunning – it put a tear in my eye. I hope Harry and Meghan enjoy a whole lifetime of happiness.’