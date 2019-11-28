Neighbours on this Portsmouth street have just won £15,000 between them on postcode lottery

A GROUP of neighbours in Portsmouth have just won a total of £15,000 between them.

The 15 residents of Monmouth Road, North End, have each scooped a prize of £1,000 each when PO2 8BT was announced as the daily winners of the People’s Postcode Lottery today (November 28).

This is the third win on the lottery in the Portsmouth area in the last nine days following wins in Crofton Road, Milton and Greywell Road in Havant.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: ‘I couldn’t be more pleased for our lucky winners in Portsmouth. I hope they go out and get a nice treat with their winnings!’

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £486 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Canal & River Trust which has received over £8.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

It protects and maintains over 2,000 miles of canals and rivers across England & Wales, providing access to clean green spaces where they are needed the most.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefited from players support, and the next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding will be early next year.

