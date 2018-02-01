Neighbours take home £1,000 from the lottery

Have your say

NINE neighbours have scooped a £1,000 prize with the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The winners, from Copsey Grove in Drayton, play with the postcode PO6 1NA and landed the daily prize.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador Danyl Johnson sends his congratulations.

He said: ‘It’s great when neighbours win together. There are chances to win prizes every single day with your postcode.‘

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £263m do far date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

John Pounds Community Trust in Portsea was awarded £15,000 last year to support a community gardening project.

