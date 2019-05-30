Netflix is putting up its prices - here's how much your bill will increase by

STREAMING giant Netflix has announced that it will be putting up its prices for UK customers.

The cost is set to rise by up to £24 a year for some users.

Netflix, which has 10 million subscribers in the UK, has said that new customers will pay the higher price after their free month's viewing ends.

While the increases will be implemented for existing users ‘over the coming weeks’, so you will have to keep an eye out for your bill.

This will be the company’s first price rise since 2017.

Here’s what customers need to know:

Netflix standard plan

The streaming giant will be putting up the price of this plan, which lets customers watch two screens at a time and offers HD viewing, will go up by £1 to £8.99 a month.

Premium plan

This subscription, which allows users watch four screens at a time and offers ultra HD, will increase by £2 and it will now cost £11.99 a month.

Netflix basic plan

The price of a basic plan, which allows viewing on a single device and only in standard definition, remains unchanged at £5.99.

Customers will be informed of the price rise by email, the company has said.

A Netflix spokesman said: ‘We change our prices from time to time to reflect the significant investments we've made in new TV shows and films, as well as improvements to our product.

‘We have more than 50 productions planned in the UK this year, including new seasons of Black Mirror, Sex Education and After Life.’