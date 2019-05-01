New art gallery to open in Gosport later this month

Have your say

AN art gallery will be opening its doors in Gosport for the first time this month.

Yellow Edge Gallery in Stoke Road, Gosport, will give artists in the surrounding area the chance to exhibit their work, as well as discuss and develop each other’s ideas.

The gallery hopes to specialise in modern and contemporary work, serving as a platform to up-and-coming artists in the Gosport peninsula.

Gallery director Steve Buggle is hoping that the gallery helps to build a creative hub in the town.

He said: ‘Yellow Edge is a venue for artists interested in the arts – it aims to provide opportunities for emerging artists, arts students as well as showing the work of established local, national and international artists.

‘There will be workshops and open talks, which will provide an opportunity to learn more about the arts.

‘Our aim is to host a stimulating programme of exhibitions, talks and events, designed to support, promote and strengthen our local community.’

The gallery is at 107 Stoke Road, near Waitrose.

The first exhibition will be held in tandem with the gallery’s opening.

Eight at the Edge will run from Tuesday, May 14 to Saturday, May 25.

‘This first exhibition, curated by myself and Colin Merrin, will give Gosport a chance to enjoy some fantastic local artists,’ said Steve.

‘Portsmouth has developed a thriving artist community and now it is time for Gosport to do the same.’