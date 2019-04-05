New Butlin’s £40m family pool with world’s first helter skelter water ride to open in Bognor Regis this weekend

Have your say

A NEW £40m family pool is set to open at a holiday resort just in time for the Easter break.

The seaside-inspired pool is set to open to the public on Saturday (April 6) at Butlin’s in Bognor Regis.

The aptly named Splash features stick-of-rock slides, rapids, a wave machine, a state-of-the-art changing village complete with underfloor heating.

It also has the world’s first helter skelter water ride, standing at an impressive 7.4 metres tall.

The multi-million pound pool has created 55 new jobs at Bultin’s in Bognor across various departments.

The new roles include: 39 lifeguards, four gardeners, four pool cleaners, five food and beverage recruits, two receptionists and a dedicated pool photographer.

Amanda Southall, resort recruitment manager at Butlin’s Bognor Regis said: ‘We’re thrilled to welcome more fantastic talent to our Bognor Regis resort.

‘A considerable amount of care, consideration and training has been given to our new team to aid their long-term career progression with us and ensure our guest experience is the best it can possibly be.

‘We very much look forward to opening the pool doors and unveiling the dedicated team.’

Since construction on the pool began in 2017, about 1,250 extra people have worked on the site..

The Bognor Regis resort has seen a nine per cent year-on-year increase in bookings.

