A new enclosed dog training area will soon be opening on Southsea Common, following suggestions to the council from residents and dog walkers alike.

The training site, which is being set up over the next few weeks, will run between Pembroke Road and Pier Road in Southsea, with plenty of dog waste and rubbish bins and 1.2m high railings with gated access points.

The facility will take around three weeks to be built

It has been designed to provide a safe space for dogs that cannot confidently be let off their lead on open areas of the common.

Councillor Ben Dowling, cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, said: ‘Southsea Common is a great space for well-behaved dogs to stretch their legs and explore on and off the lead.

‘However, an enclosed area is something dog owners have told us would be a helpful addition. This space will allow dog walkers the option to exercise, train and let their pets off the lead in an area with clear boundaries, protected from the roads and away from people who are relaxing or picnicking on the common.

‘As always, we ask everyone using this area to make sure they are responsible for their dogs and pick up after their pets so the space remains safe and clean for others to enjoy.’

The new dog training area will be 1,600sqm and as with other dog walking spots in Portsmouth, owners will be responsible for their dogs and will need to be considerate of other people and pets using the space.

Seasonal changes mean canine restrictions have also recently come into effect along parts of the seafront.

Dogs are not currently allowed on the beach at the Hotwalls or on the area between Southsea Castle and the Royal Marines statue in Eastney Esplanade.

This is to keep the beaches clean and safe for beachgoers during the busy summer months, the council says.

Work on the new dog training area began on Monday, July 5, and the project is due to take three weeks to be completed.

