A Gosport cafe says it will give away a weekend break to one person who buys a coffee in the next month.

April’s Cafe, in Gregson Road, Bridgemary, is holding a raffle for one customer to win a free weekend break to Haven Weymouth Bay holiday park to celebrate it receiving a five-star hygiene rating.

Customers who purchase a speciality coffee or milkshake between April 9 and May 9 will receive a raffle ticket, which enters them into a prize draw to be in with a chance of winning a getaway in a static caravan, which sleeps eight people.

The draw will be done by owner Dean Keating’s one-year-old daughter April, who is the inspiration behind the cafe’s name.

Owner Dean says he plans to hold a raffle every month, in which family trips and day-out passes can be won by customers.

The prize for next month’s draw is a family pass to Peppa Pig world.

Dean said: ‘We have a lot of loyal customers, so just wanted to do something to give back and show our appreciation’.

He opened the cafe four weeks ago with the help of his wife, Hayleigh and mum Tina, who is a retired chef.

The previous cafe shut down, leaving his nan, Joy, who lives round the corner, with nowhere to go for a coffee.

When he is not making coffee and cakes, Dean tours around Europe as a stand-up comedian.

Find out more about how to be in with a chance of winning on the April’s Cafe Facebook page.