New illustration exhibition to open at museum 

WESTBURY Manor Museum has opened an exhibition of wildlife themed illustrations by a Fareham-based artist today.

‘Birds, Boats and Back Garden Wildlife’ is a collection of illustrations by Rachel Hudson, inspired by the Hampshire countryside and Dorset coastline.

A drop-in session inspired by the exhibition for families will take place on Thursday, May 30, where children will be able to make and decorate their own seeded birdfeeder and plant either a flower or vegetable.

The exhibition can be seen at the museum on West Street, Fareham, until Saturday, July 6. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of £3.