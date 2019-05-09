New Mayor of Fareham appointed at a ceremony honouring inspirational residents

A mayor making ceremony in Fareham has seen the outgoing mayor honour inspirational residents – with ages ranging from nine to 90.

Outgoing Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Susan Bayford, presented medals to nine Citizens of Honour, including four under the age of 18.

Cllr Bayford, who represents Locks Heath, said: ‘It was a privilege to meet these outstanding members of the community as my last duty as The Mayor of Fareham.

‘I was incredibly moved when hearing their stories and I hope that they inspire others in the community.’

Among the group was Seth, nine, and Evie Rowsell. 14, from Stubbington, who raised more than £10,000 by abseiling down Spinnaker Tower last year.

The pair’s fundraising for the oncology ward at Southampton and various cancer charities followed Seth’s six-month treatment for Lymphoma – originally diagnosed as tonsillitis.

Mum Emma said: ‘He went from tonsillitis to lymphoma overnight.’

‘We can’t praise the staff at the hospital enough, and it was really important we give back to them.’

Despite being told by his friends he was ‘really brave,’ Seth was never expecting his story to lead to any recognition.

He said: ‘I wasn’t expecting this – it’s really cool.’

At 81 year’s Seth’s senior, Eric Nixon was also honoured for his commitment to helping others.

The former RAF aircraft fitter has spent more than 30 years as a member of Fareham Lions, with his work recently focusing on dementia awareness, following his own diagnosis of the illness.

He said: ‘You do what you can.

‘I’m thrilled – I have never had anything like this.’

The ceremony saw Councillor Pamela Bryant, who has represented Fareham North ward since 1999, become mayor for the second time, having previously served in the role in 2002.

She said: ‘It’s going to be quite different.

‘We have to be a lot more mindful of what we do, and how we take our committment forward in how we serve the community.

The Conservative councillor said the council remains a ‘very friendly’ place, with ‘all parties working together.’

She said: ‘At the end of the day our aim is all the same – to do the best for local residents.

‘I’m Fareham born and bred, coming from several generations of Fareham residents.

‘I’m extremely proud of the area.’

Her daughter, Councillor Louise Clubley, of Fareham North ward, will act as her consort.

Following custom, Cllr Bayford has chosen three charities to support throughout her forthcoming time in office – Fareport Talking News, The Rowans Hospice, and 1350 Squadron Air Training Corps.