New Oktoberfest festival is announced for Portsmouth

GET your steins at the ready because a new German bier festival is coming to the city.

The inaugural Portsvaria Oktoberfest will be held at the Pyramids in Southsea next month with punters transported to Bavaria to enjoy a range of beers, bratwursts and live music.

Beverages on offer will include Riegeler Pils, WEST Hefeweizen, Fürstenberg Export and ABK Hell.

Live oompah band, The Bavarian Strollers, will provide the soundtrack to the event which is on Saturday October 12 and will be split into two sessions, from 12.30pm and 4.30pm and 7pm until 11pm.

Fancy dress is optional but encouraged and there will be a prize for the best dressed.

It comes after it was revealed Portsmouth Oktoberfest, run by the team behind Victorious, will not return this year due to a busy schedule for organisers.

The festival was held for two years in Guildhall Square but last year moved to Castle Field in Southsea with more space, tables and steins.

But the Portsmouth Oktoberfest team told The News there are plans for a craft beer festival to take the place of the Bavarian extravaganza this year.

To get tickets for the Portsvaria Oktoberfest at the Pyramids call BH Live Tickets on 0300 500 0595, book online at bhlivetickets.co.uk or visit Portsmouth Pyramids.

Tickets are £10.50 and includes a free souvenir glass and a pint of ABK Hell or soft drink on arrival.

The event is strictly over 18s only and ID will be required.