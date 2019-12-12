New performing arts principal is set to inspire Havant and Waterlooville youngsters at Stagecoach

YOUNG performers are set to be inspired as a new performing arts principal is set to take centre stage in Havant.

Long-standing member of the Stagecoach family Claire Gissing will take on the role as the new principal of Stagecoach Performing Arts Havant, bringing a range of creative experience to the role.

Claire Gissing, the new principal for Stagecoach Havant

Performing arts have been a major part of assistant headteacher Claire’s life, as her daughter has been a pupil for three years.

Claire has a lot of experience working with young people, specialising in inclusion. She previously attended stage school as a child and teenager, and studied drama and English at university before embarking on her teaching career.

The 36-year-old can’t wait to get into her new role and start inspiring the next generation of young performers in Waterlooville and Havant.

She said: ‘I’m buzzing with excitement at the opportunity to build a strong, creative syllabus that will challenge the talented children of Waterlooville and Havant, while being fun, educational, stimulating and rewarding for them.

‘We have been extremely busy planning the year’s curriculum and activities. Watch this space for some of the exciting events we have in store, such as our Easter workshop, focusing on music depicting some of our most recent historic events.’

Stagecoach Performing Arts Havant is part of 2,000 extra-curricular performing arts schools and classes worldwide.

Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching ‘creative courage for life’ and many children have gone on to study and work in performing arts from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions.

Early stages classes are available for children aged four to six and main stages classes take place for six to 18-year-olds every weekend.

Pupils regularly perform at Kings Theatre, Southsea and this year a group of students performed at Disneyland Paris.

For more information about getting involved with Stagecoach Havant, visit stagecoach.co.uk/havant or call 07723300819.