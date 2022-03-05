Roderick Hoyle, 78, was last seen at around 7pm on Friday, March 4 at his home address in Romsey.

An appeal was issued on Saturday and a new picture has been released today by Hampshire police.

It is thought he could be in the Chandler’s Ford area.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out enquires to locate Roderick and we are now turning to the public for assistance.

‘We, and his family, are growing increasingly worried for Roderick’s welfare.

‘He is described as being white, approximately 5ft 9 tall but appears stooped over, of slim build, with grey hair, stubble and glasses.

‘It is thought he may be wearing an orange jumper, dark blue pyjamas and slippers.’

If you have seen Roderick or have any information about his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting reference 44220089257.

Call 999 in an emergency.

