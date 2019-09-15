A NEW exhibition bringing together paintings and prints of Portsmouth – including one on loan from Her Majesty the Queen – will give museum-goers a chance to see the city through artists’ eyes.

More than 50 views of the city from works dating back as far as 1675 will go on display at Portsmouth Museum from September 21.

Carefully-chosen loans from national, regional and private collections will all feature – many of which have never been exhibition in Portsmouth before.

Works include JMW Turner's Entrance to Portsmouth Harbour, The Point by Thomas Rowlandson and Portsmouth Dockyard by James Tissot, on loan from the Tate.

A coastal panorama on loan from the Queen painted by Hendrick Danckerts, dating from 1675, will go on display for the first time in a century.

Councillor Steve Pitt, cabinet member for city development and culture said: ‘We're privileged to have these paintings on loan and great for Portsmouth Museum to be able to host this display.

'The depictions of Portsmouth's past by world renowned artists will be popular with local people and visitors alike.’

The exhibition, titled Portsmouth Revisited, will run until February 2, 2020 and museum entry is free.