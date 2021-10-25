The Monica Appeal is a charity support bank to which firms and individuals can pledge their time and skills - rather than money - to help local causes.

The resource initiative launched through Shaping Portsmouth, a community interest company which works to support and improve the city.

It is asking people to provide time and expertise to support charitable organisations across Portsmouth.

Michael J. Thornton with his mother Monica.

Professionals and tradespeople are invited to contact the appeal and offer their time to support charities across the area.

Organisers are looking for help from people with a variety of skills, including electricians, IT support specialists, printers, telecom engineers, legal advisors, bid writing advisors, bricklayers, carpet or window cleaners and fitters, central heating engineers, gardeners, painters and decorators, plumbers, and rubbish removers.

The Monica Appeal is also keen to hear from businesses which run a Corporate Social Responsibility Programme and could offer help to local charities.

Michael J. Thornton, chair of The Monica Appeal, says the initiative is named after his mother.

Before she passed away at the age of 93 from Alzheimer’s in 2020, she gave much of her life to supporting good causes.

Michael said: ‘The huge difference that can be made to many people’s lives can be the grounding for this extraordinary appeal for organisations and companies to provide resource right at the level it is needed.

‘You can make the difference and be a part of the future in shaping how charities can get back to doing what they do best, helping others.’

Individuals or organisations can register with the resource bank, which will reach out for help as requests from charities come in.

Michael added: ‘We would like to thank you in advance for considering supporting our Monica Appeal and this key critical programme and look forward to hearing from you.’

Motiv8, Landport Community Centre, Enable Ability, Action Hampshire, Defence Medical Welfare Service, Lions groups, St Luke’s Church, Citizens Advice Bureau, and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Fund are already signed up to benefit from the resource bank.

There are more than 300 charities in Portsmouth, and all will be contacted and offered the support of the programme.

To get in contact, email [email protected] or call 023 9200 9888.

