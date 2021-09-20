Squirrels, the first addition to Scouts in 35 years, will help early years children to learn essential skills for life.

Squirrel Dreys are set to open in 33rd Portsmouth, 3rd Portchester, 53rd Portsmouth, 54th Portsmouth, 6th Gosport, 10th Portsmouth (Somerstown), 13th Southampton Sea Scout Group, 1st Fareham, 1st Warsash Sea Scouts, 2nd Fareham, and 2nd Gosport.

Adult volunteers are being asked to help give young children a chance to thrive after the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Squirrels programme has been launched. Picture: Martyn Milner

Jess Fortune, a Squirrels pilot leader from Portsmouth, said: ‘Being a Squirrels volunteer is amazing.

‘The programme is built to help four and five year olds develop teamwork, communication and creativity.

‘I have learnt so much as a volunteer, I hope more people volunteer so that children everywhere can experience these brilliant opportunities.’

The new programme will encourage fun and curiosity. Picture: Martyn Milner

New Squirrels will get to learn new skills and meet new friends while pitching a blanket tent, planting seeds or learning how to spending 50p in a local shop.

Martin Mackey, lead volunteer for Hampshire, said: ‘It’s a really exciting time with a completely new section for young people.

‘We have a number of groups in the county who are introducing the Squirrel dreys, leading the way and preparing the ground for this launch.

‘At the end of a difficult period at the end of the coronavirus pandemic, to see this new section being launched is amazing.

The programme is for children aged four and five. Picture: Martyn Milner

‘I’d like to say a big thank you to the county’s Squirrels advisors who have set themselves up in order to help the groups around the county and in particular all those current leaders and new leaders who have given this section the best start.

‘I have every confidence that once the Squirrels get set up, more and more will join and learn skills for life as part of our Scouting family.’

The Squirrels programme is crafted to help youngsters develop teamwork, communication, creativity, community awareness and other core skills.

New badges that Squirrels can earn will include Feel Good, Be Active, Explore Outdoors, Brilliant Builder and Exciting Experiments.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, who says that the Scouts gave him ‘many skills for life’, tweeted: ‘I want Britain to be the best place to grow up – by prioritising children’s wellbeing, education and life chances.

‘I’m really pleased they’re launching Squirrels nation-wide following a pilot in Southsea with Portsmouth Scouts.’

Scouts want to recruit over 5,000 new volunteers, and grown-up helpers can step forward as part of the organisation’s #GoodForYou campaign.

Bear Grylls, chief Scout, said: ‘I'm so glad that younger children from Portsmouth will now have the chance to join our family of Scouts and develop skills for life.

‘We know from our pilot programme that 4-5-year-olds can really benefit from the activities that Squirrels offers.

‘All of us at the Scouts believe that by offering opportunities at this early age, inspiring a sense of wonder, fun and curiosity, we can have a long-lasting, positive impact on young people’s lives.

‘To make this work we need more volunteers to join the team and donors to get behind us.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron