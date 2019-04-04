New South Downs National Park sign goes up on A32 near Wickham

A NEW national park sign highlighting the beautiful scenery has been put up near Wickham.

Bespoke signs reflecting the unique heritage of the South Downs are being installed at 19 pilot sites at National Park border locations across Sussex and Hampshire.

The signs will highlight how people are in special landscape – with every location carefully selected at key entry points to the stunning landscape.

Trevor Beattie, chief executive of the South Downs National Park Authority said: ‘These beautifully-crafted signs pay homage to the heritage of the South Downs and welcome people to a precious landscape, reminding them that it should be enjoyed with care and respect.’