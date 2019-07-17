New splash park with spray guns, tipping buckets and tunnel of water to open in Lee-on-the-Solent

A BRAND new splash park will be opened to the public this weekend.

The play facility is set to open on the seafront in Lee-on-the Solent by Beach Road car park on Saturday and it has lots of fun features for children.

The new Lee-on-the-Solent splash park

The splash park is part of a major revamp of seafront facilities in the area by Gosport Borough Council.

Children will be able to fire spray guns at each other, dodge water jets and tipping buckets, and run through arches of mist and a tunnel of water. There's plenty of space around the site for parents to sit and enjoy a picnic in the sunshine.

A new play area has also been created nearby for children of all ages. This includes swings, a roundabout, a climbing frame, a see-saw, a rocker and other equipment. Much of it is accessible for children with disabilities.

The splash park area also has changing rooms and family toilets. It will soon have facilities for seafront visitors with complex needs, in line with national Changing Places standards.

Cllr Graham Burgess, chairman of the council's community board, said: ‘These are major improvements to the leisure facilities in Lee. The new splash park is bound to be a hit with local families and with visitors to our lovely seafront.

‘It's a good site, with shelter from the wind and a layout that means parents can keep an eye on their children.

‘It will also mean extra custom for shops and businesses in the town.’