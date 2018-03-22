New tartan created inspired by Sherlock Holmes

A descendant of Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle has created a tartan inspired by the famous fictional detective.

The Sherlock Holmes tartan has now been approved by the Scottish Register of Tartans.

Tania Henzell, a great-great step granddaughter of the author, worked with weavers the House of Edgar to finalise the design and have it registered.

Sir Arthur came up with the idea for Sherlock Holmes while working as a GP in Southsea, and wrote the first book, a Study in Scarlet, while living in the city.

The tartan is predominately green and blue, reflecting Conan Doyle’s Irish and Scottish heritage, highlighted by a lighter blue line to represent the Reichenbach Falls and a yellow line to represent the “deductive clarity” of Holmes.

Ms Henzell said: ‘Tartan has great design appeal and it was a fascinating experience coming up with a pattern that reflects who Conan Doyle was as well as tying in elements that are entirely Sherlock.

‘I was very fond of my step great grandmother Jean, who was Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s youngest daughter, so creating the tartan has been quite an emotional and nostalgic process, but also very rewarding.

‘My background is also in fashion design, so I’m thrilled to be able to use my knowledge to create this unique family tartan.’

Sir Arthur was born in Edinburgh and gained his medical degree from Edinburgh University.

The new tartan is not only being used for deerstalkers and capes as worn by screen versions of the character, but also on ties, cushions, cummerbunds, handbags, waistcoats and trousers.