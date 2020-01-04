New Year’s Day swim raises over £3,000 to support Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service

THE annual New Year’s Day dip at Stokes Bay has raised thousands of pounds to help keep people safe.

More than 700 people, many in fancy dress, braved the winter conditions to raise £3,467 for Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service.

As well as bringing the community together, the event in Gosport also raised money for other charities.

Gafirs community director Jake Robinson previously said: ‘I am pleased to say that (January 1) welcomed one of the biggest turnouts in the history of this swim.

‘Although Gafirs hosts this event and we encourage people to fund-raise for us, we recognise the importance of sharing this big community event with everyone and as a result over 20 charities were sponsored, many of which were local charities.’

Particular praise was reserved for the Fighting Cocks Pub which sold hot drinks and food with the proceeds being donated to Gafirs .

Money raised will go towards ensuring the vital service, which costs over £100,000 per year to run, is able to continue.

In 2019 the volunteer service had 82 call outs in the Solent and Portsmouth Harbour area.

Crews had to deal broken down vessels, engine fires, swimmers in distress, children stuck in the mud and people having a mental health crisis in the water.