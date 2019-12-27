New Year's Honour's 2020: Warship director of HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales to be made an OBE

A WARSHIP director responsible for leading the builds of two £3bn aircraft carriers is among those set to receive an award from the Queen.

Jon Pearson, warship support director at the BAE maritime service’s HQ on Portsmouth Naval Base, will be made an OBE for his services to the Royal Navy.

HMS Queen Elizabeth returned to Portsmouth after a landmark deployment to the United States. Photo: Royal Navy

Mr Pearson led work on both HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales which are the biggest warships ever built for Britain and together will be the backbone of the Senior Service's fleet for the next 50 years.

Speaking about his work he said: ‘Leading the build project of HMS Queen Elizabeth has to be, without doubt, the pinnacle of my career. On this occasion, with her first-of-class F-35B jet flight trials, I’m sure my feeling of pride is shared throughout the country.

‘Since HMS Queen Elizabeth first entered Portsmouth, our team has been extremely busy carrying out works to enable her to get ready for her first fast jet flight trials.

‘Being part of an enterprise across the armed forces, government and industry to deliver such an important capability is both an honour and a privilege and we look forward to the future, as Portsmouth becomes home to two aircraft carriers.’

Both the warships are based in Portsmouth, with HMS Queen Elizabeth set to take on her first operational deployment in 2021.