Have your say

WORLD-FAMOUS musicians, film-makers and athletes were among those receiving recognition from the Queen as part of her New Year’s Honours for 2020.

British-born Australian songstress Olivia Newton-John will be made a dame for services to charity, cancer research and entertainment, while critically acclaimed director Sam Mendes will get a knighthood for his contribution to drama.

From politics, Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith, the architect of the controversial Universal Credit system, will be knighted alongside colleague Bob Neill.

Elsewhere, England's cricketing heroes, including Joe Root and Ben Stokes, are also recognised.

Order of the Companions of Honour, CH

Sir Elton Hercules John, CBE. For services to music and to charity. (Berkshire)

Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, DBE

Olivia Newton-John, OBE. For services to charity. to cancer research and to entertainment.

CBE

Steven Knight. For services to drama to entertainment and to the community in Birmingham. (East Sussex)

OBE

Gary Lightbody. For services to music and to charity in Northern Ireland. (Belfast)

Nigel Slater. Author and chef. For services to cookery and to literature. (London)

Benjamin Stokes. For services to cricket. (County Durham)

Roger Meddows Taylor. For services to music. (London)

MBE

Alan Philip Eric Knott. For services to cricket.

Knights Bachelor

The Rt Hon George Iain Duncan Smith, MP. Member of Parliament for Chingford and Woodford Green. For political and public service. (Buckinghamshire)

Steve McQueen, CBE. Film director. For services to film.

Samuel Alexander Mendes, CBE. Theatre and film director. For services to drama. (London)

Robert James Macgillivray Neill, MP. Member of Parliament for Bromley and Chislehurst. For political service. (London)