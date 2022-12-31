To commemorate the end of 2022 and welcome 2023, many residents in Portsmouth will be having fireworks displays, or watching bright colours light up the sky across the city.

Many animals get scared of the loud bangs and cracks from rockets and other fireworks, so measures need to be taken to keep them save.

Dogs that belong to the The Southsea Schnauzer club. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Animal charity RSPCA have compiled their top tips on looking after animals. Here is a list of them:

How can I help my dog before fireworks start?

Planning ahead can help your canine settle before the loud bangs start. The RSPCA said owners need to provide their pet with a safe haven.

This should be a quiet area – preferably in the quietest room in the house – and somewhere the pet can feel in control. Owners are advised to leave them there in peace.

Dog belonging to The Southsea Schnauzer club. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Dogs can also be trained to associate the area with positive experiences, such as leaving a variety of their favourite toys there. If you swap them around and keep them out of sight at times beforehand, the animal will not become bored of them.

Dogs will learn the place is safe overtime, and may choose to go there when fireworks start. It is advised you walk them during daylight hours when fireworks are unlikely to be set off.

Using music

According to the RSPCA, 69 per cent of UK adults with a pet take at least one measure to help relax or prepare their animal for firework season. Playing relaxing music is the most common, with Classic FM being the highest recommended station.

What should you do with your dog when fireworks start?

Most tips refer to keeping pets in the right environment, covering noise, and keeping them occupied. There include:

Moving your dog to the safe haven where they are provided with toys and other enjoyable things. Make sure there are things to keep you occupied so your dog is not left on their own. Close all windows and curtains to muffle the sound of fireworks. Blackout the dog safe haven so there are no sudden flashes of light. Put on calming music or TV to mask the noise of fireworks. Play with a toy to see if your dog wants to join in, but don’t force them to play. If appropriate for your pet, you can speak to your vet about using and installing pheromone diffusers. They disperse calming chemicals into a room. A vet may prescribe them.

The charity has also released advice on helping other animals.

Helping cats who are scared of fireworks

Owners can provide hiding places for felines, in a quiet corner or under furniture. It is advised to keep your cats inside during firework displays, microchipping them in case they get startled and stressed, and leaving them in a safe haven.

Helping smaller animals

Owners can support smaller pets such as guinea pigs, rabbits or mice. They can partially cover outside cages or pens with blankets, making them soundproof and hidden while leaving part of the cage as a lookout.

Bedding can also be provided for them to burrow in, and if they usually live outside, consider bringing them indoors if they are accustomed to the environment.

How to treat firework phobia

Firework phobia is a treatable medical condition. Owners are encouraged to seek advice from their vets, who may refer a pet to a professional clinical animal behaviourist.