Three senior team members from the Office of National Statistics, which has an office in Segensworth Road, Titchfield, have received honours in recognition of their efforts to undertake the 2021 census while navigating Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns.

The 2021 census was the first digital-first census with 88.9 per cent of households in England and Wales responding online.

Owen Abbott, head of census of population statistics, has been made an OBE, an honour also given to Henrie Brown for working on the census from 1981 to 2021.

Fareham resident Arron Maspero has been awarded an MBE for services to Census 2021.

Fareham resident Arron Maspero, programme delivery manager supporting field operations for the census, said he was ‘shocked by very proud’ to discover he had been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

The 42-year-old father of two said: ‘What we did touched every household in the country – you can’t underestimate that.

‘I am massively proud of getting the award but I do feel like a figurehead for all the work and the other people who have been involved.’

National Statistician Professor Sir Ian Diamond said the team members ‘exemplify the dedication and professionalism of the ONS and its people’.

Professor Diamond added: ‘These awards recognise significant individual achievements in two vitally important areas. Measuring the prevalence and impact of Covid 19 since it first emerged has been an exceptionally demanding task for all involved.

‘Meanwhile the successful Census field operation – delivered in difficult and unpredictable circumstances – means we will have the best possible data on our population and its needs as we plan our public services for the years ahead. I applaud all those honoured.’

