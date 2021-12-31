England’s chief medical officer (CMO), Professor Chris Whitty, deputy CMO, Jonathan Van-Tam, and Wales’ and Scotland’s CMOs, Frank Atherton and Dr Gregor Smith, have been given knighthoods.

There are also damehoods for UK Health Security Agency chief Dr Jenny Harries, and Dr June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), after a year in which the threat of new variants arose and more than 130 million vaccinations were administered.

Top row, left to right - Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Jonathan Van Tam (Knighthood), Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath), Chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency Dr Jenny Harries (Damehood), Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty (Knighthood); recipients from the field of sport. Second row, left to right: Emma Raducanu (MBE), Jason Kenny (Knighthood) Laura Kenny (Damehood) and Tom Daley (MBE); and recipients from the field of entertainment Bottom row, left to right: Kate Garraway (MBE), William Roache (OBE), Daniel Craig (CMG) and Joanna Lumley (Damehood) Picture: PA Wire

The Government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, who was originally knighted in the 2019 New Year Honours list, is elevated to a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath.

Team GB’s Olympians and Paralympians who took gold in Tokyo are among those named, including cyclists Jason and Laura Kenny, who are thought to be the first married couple to be recognised on the same honours list.

And teenage tennis sensation Emma Raducanu has added another title after winning the US Open in September, as she can now say she is a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

The Cabinet Office said nearly one in five (19 per cent) of the honours are for Covid-related service.

Former Labour MP Frank Field, now a crossbench peer, has been made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for his public and political service.

Diver Tom Daley, who won gold in the 10m synchro, will be made an OBE, while his partner, Matty Lee, will be made an MBE.

Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty will be made an OBE and there is an MBE for Tom Dean after both swimmers won Olympic gold.

Seven-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft, who has been made an OBE after winning two golds in wheelchair racing, urged more disabled children to take up sports in school.

In entertainment, Daniel Craig has been given a special diplomatic honour after his final outing as James Bond in No Time To Die.

The departing 007 is made a companion of the Order of St Michael and St George – which is styled CMG and was also conferred on the fictional spy in the film series and Ian Fleming’s books.

Actresses Joanna Lumley and Vanessa Redgrave are to be made dames, while James Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli will be made a CBE.