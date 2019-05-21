A Southsea man is in the middle of a solo trike ride from the North to the South of France.

Nic Christie is riding the whole 900 miles, which includes a 14-mile climb of Mount Ventoux, over 12 days.

Nic Christie

He started out on his recumbent trike from St Malo on May 18 and his heading to Nice to raise money for Bowel Cancer UK.

He said: ‘Bowel Cancer UK have a big dream that by 2050 nobody will have died from bowel cancer and I really hope that together we can get a little closer to help make that a reality.’

He started riding after his mother was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2012.

It will be his third cycling challenge after completing two previous fundraisers on a standard bicycle, but had to switch to a recumbent trike after several injuries caused by riding.

So far he has raised over £8,000 from previous rides and is hoping to raise another £2,500 this time, with mor ethan £1,5090 banked so far for the charity.

You can donate to his fundraising page here.