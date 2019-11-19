Nine Portsmouth residents scoop £1,000 in Postcode Lottery win

Have your say

NINE people in Portsmouth have come up trumps in the Postcode Lottery, each adding £1,000 to their bank accounts.

Neighbours in Crofton Road, Milton, scooped the cash prize when PO4 8NY was announced as a daily prize winner for the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Danyl Johnson. Picture: Darren Casey

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth grandfather wins £1m on National Lottery Scratchcard

The draw for the cash prize took place this morning.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: ‘This is such a great surprise for our players in Southsea.

‘I’m so happy for them and I hope they enjoy their winnings.’

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities, with Postcode Lottery players raising £486m to date.

The Postcode Lottery costs £10 per month to play, with winning postcodes announced every day.

For more information people can go to postcodelottery.co.uk.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.