COMMUNITY fundraiser at The Rainbow Centre in Fareham, Kelle Russell ran for her own group.

She said: ‘It was my first marathon and I had not trained for it and I really wished I had now as it was really hard and unbelievably hot, but it was so much fun.

‘The crowds were so supportive and really got me through.’

Kelle has raised over £1,500 for the centre.

She added: ‘It will all go towards helping our centre to deliver vital services.’