No6 Cinema to hold special screening of one of late founder John Holland's favourite films - Moonrise Kingdom

AN INDEPENDENT cinema in Portsmouth will screen a late founding member’s favourite film, following his death earlier this year.

The special event at No6 Cinema in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard on Saturday, June 29 comes after one of the venue’s pioneers, John Holland, died of lymphoma.

To celebrate his life and raise money for the good causes that supported him, No6 will hold a special showing of Moonrise Kingdom – a coming-of-age film from director Wes Anderson.

The offbeat tale follows Sam and Suzy, both 12, who fall in love and decide to run away.

But as a violent storm looks to batter their home of New Penzance, near New England, an odd group of adults mobilise a search party in a bid to find them.

Tickets to the screening, at 7pm, are £10 – and there will be cake for viewers.

An exterior view of No6 Cinema in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

A No6 spokesperson said: ‘Anyone who knew John Holland our former chair and much respected founder member of No6 Cinema will know how much lovers of independent film owe him.

‘He was the dedicated and dependable force behind No6 and devoted many hundreds of hours to the cinema – it wouldn’t have become the establishment it is today without him.

‘Sadly we lost him at the beginning of the year from lymphoma, but to commemorate his contribution we are having a special tea and cake event at the cinema and a screening of one of his favourite films, Moonrise Kingdom.

‘In order to know how many Victoria sponges, chocolate, ginger and fruit cakes to prepare we are asking people to book online so no one goes without a celebratory slice.

‘All profits will be split between The Lymphoma Research Trust and Rowans Hospice, so if you are intending to come please, please, please get booking so we can get baking.’

To book tickets, go to no6cinema.co.uk/films/moonrise-kingdom