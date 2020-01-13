Nominations now open for Pawsmouth Dog Awards which will celebrate man's best friend

DOGS of all shapes and sizes will be celebrated at a canine awards ceremony which is set to get tails wagging.

Nominations are now open for the Pawsmouth Dog Awards, which will recognise pooches from all breeds, as well as dog-friendly businesses and attractions across the area.

Cockapoo Oreo, owned by Jennifer Brown from Portsmouth, 'ambassadog' for the Pawsmouth Dog Awards which will be coming to the Marriott Hotel

Organiser Mary Burgess, from Emsworth, said she is ‘excited’ about the event, which comes after she held the Animal Star Awards at the Portsmouth Marriott Hotel last year.

Mary said: 'The Pawsmouth Dog Awards is all about giving recognition to owners and dog-related businesses for the extraordinary things they do for one another.'

A Portsmouth cockapoo named Oreo, owned by Jennifer Brown, has been chosen to be the official ‘ambassadog’ for the awards.

The awards ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, April 26, at the Marriott Hotel’s Mary Rose Suite from 2pm to 5.30pm.

Nominations for the 4PawsDogAwards Pawsmouth Dog Awards are open at petconnectuk.co.uk.

There are 12 categories to be chosen from across the PO postcode including best small, medium and large breed, best dog-friendly attraction, accommodation or restaurant, best dog walk, best dog business, best dog groomer, dog of the year and dog’s favourite human - someone who has done something amazing for a dog.

Sponsors of this year's event will include Wightlink, Hovertravel and Agria Pet Insurance as well as the Marriott Hotel.