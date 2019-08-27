Nordic walking comes to Havant, thanks to council scheme for older people

A Nordic walking group for older people has been set up by Havant Borough Council

The group, which is open to residents aged 55 and over, sees walkers use poles as used by walkers in Nordic countries.

Nordic Walking UK will deliver sessions including free learning classes and paid walks across six weeks starting on Monday September 2.

Organised by Havant Borough Council, details of the sessions can be found on its ‘Get Up And Go’ website.

Councillor Tim Pike, Cabinet lead for Planning, Regeneration and Communities, said: ‘The council is hosting lots of events across the borough for residents aged 55 and above.

‘There is a wide variety of activities on offer, including Nordic walking, which provide the ideal opportunity to get moving.'