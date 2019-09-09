'Noticeable pong' reported over Fareham - but authorities unaware of the cause

AN UNUSUAL smell wafting on the wind has left authorities scratching their collective heads.

The odour has been reported over Fareham, with authorities across the area unsure as to its cause.

One man told The News: ‘There is a notable pong over Fareham today. I'm on Newgate Lane now and first smelled it outside Collingwood.’

But Fareham Borough Council, HMS Collingwood, and Peel Common Waste Water Treatment Works were all at a loss as to the cause of the smell.

A spokeswoman from Fareham Borough Council said: 'We haven’t received any reports.

'We have spoken to our Environmental Health team and we haven't received any complaints today.

'Complaints in this area could be related to Peel Common Sewage works, which should be reported to Southern Water.'

But Southern Water was unable to offer an explanation.

A spokesman from South Water, which manages the treatment works, said: ‘We know of no reason why there would be any odour issues coming from Peel Common treatment works.

‘We always monitor any issues at all of our sites and work with residents to keep them updated.’

In 2016 residents in Portsmouth took to social media to complain about a strange smell wafting across the city, with fertiliser and the sea air given as possible causes.